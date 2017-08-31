Artists Gather to Host ‘Together For Texas’ Facebook Live Event Tomorrow

In a beautiful display of unity to help the relief effort in Texas, a group of CCM and Gospel artists are coming together tomorrow night in support of the Hurricane Harvey victims.

Hosted by Natalie Grant and featuring performances by Jeremy Camp, Matthew West, Danny Gokey, Mark Hall of Casting Crowns, Travis Greene, Mandisa, Matt Maher, Jonathan McReynolds, Ryan Stevenson and more, “Together For Texas” will take place tomorrow night at 8 PM CST via Facebook Live.

“We have all been seeing the heartbreaking photos & stories coming out of Houston and I know our hearts are heavy as we look for ways to help. Well, TOMORROW NIGHT, right here on FB Live we’ll all have a chance to reach out to show our support! Join us all here at 8pm CST for a live event to help raise flood relief funds for Convoy of Hope, who is already on the ground in Texas helping out. It’s gonna be a great evening to bring hope to Houston,” Danny Gokey shared today.



Host Natalie Grant also chimed in with her anticipation for the event: “What started as an idea in my head in the middle of the night has bloomed in to this. So grateful to my amazing friends for saying yes. And my team for pulling it together. Benefitting @convoyofhope and their work on the ground in Texas. Speaking of TEXAS – we love you. We’re with you.”

Joining a multitude of heartfelt responses from artists in the wake of this relentless storm, Mandisa and a few members of Casting Crowns got together earlier this week to record a mash-up of their songs “Praise You In This Storm” and “Stronger.” You can watch the video here.

Tune in to any of the involved artists’ Facebook pages tomorrow night at 8 PM CST for the event and check out Convoy Of Hope here for more information on how you can help with the relief effort in Texas.