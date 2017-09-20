Ashes Remain Signs With BEC Recordings

BEC Records has announced the addition of Christian rock band Ashes Remain to their roster, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The official announcement comes in anticipation of Let the Light In, their sixth full length album and first with BEC Recordings, which is set to drop on October 27. BEC welcomed the artist to the fold, sharing “Stoked to welcome Ashes Remain to the BEC Recordings family! New music coming soon.”

The Baltimore, Maryland based band expressed their excitement about the news as well. “We are pumped to be a part of the BEC Recordings family,” the band said in a post on their Facebook page.

Ashes Remain has been rocking fans since being founded in 2001 by Josh Smith and Ryan Nalepa, with their most successful release What I’ve Become dropping in 2011. You can keep up with the band as they get ready to release their latest music by following them on Facebook or Twitter as well as on their website.

BEC Records was founded in 1997 as an imprint of Tooth and Nail Records, with a focus on Christian rock and contemporary artists. Learn more about BEC Records by following them on Facebook or Twitter, or visiting becrecordings.com.