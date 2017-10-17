Ashes Remain to ‘Let The Light In’ with October 27th BEC Debut

Heralding a long-awaited return after more than six years, pop/rock fan favorites Ashes Remain are set to bow their BEC Recordings debut, Let The Light In, October 27. Produced by 7eventh Time Down frontman Mikey Howard–with lead Christian AC/Hot AC/CHR single “All of Me” produced by GRAMMY®-winner Seth Mosley and Mike “X” O’Connor–Let The Light In features 10 tracks, including the Christian Rock single “Rise.”

From driving rock anthems to pop ballads, the album showcases a sonic diversity long synonymous with Ashes Remain. The message of “All I Need,” penned by group co-founder and lead vocalist Josh Smith, inspired the project’s title. Written about his marriage–a testament to commitment through perseverance–Smith also draws parallels to his relationship with God, as well as the band’s overarching purpose.



“I know every generation feels the world is getting darker, turning more and more evil,” Smith says. “But I really believe that if we cling to God and cling to each other, that’s how we let the light in. That’s how we change the world. It’s not necessarily these huge, grandiose acts. It’s important for me to remind myself every day that no matter where Ashes Remain is, the best thing we can do is love the people in the room, the people right in front of us.”

Additional highlights of Let The Light In include “Rise,” a guitar-driven rock anthem capturing the band’s harder-edged core; “Captain,” which tackles addiction and points to the ultimate freedom found in Christ; “Six Feet Down,” a moving tribute to the sacrifices of military personnel and first responders; and pop ballads “Follow” and “All I Need.”



[embedded content]



BEC Recordings’ Ashes Remain has been carving a unique niche at the crossroads of pop and hard rock for more than 15 years. The Baltimore-based quintet is comprised of founding member and lead vocalist Josh Smith; co-founder Ryan Nalepa (rhythm guitar); Rob Tahan (lead guitar); Ben Kirk (drums) and Jon Hively (bass). What I’ve Become–the band’s 2011 FairTrade Services breakout–featured the hit singles “On My Own,” “Unbroken” and “Come Alive” and landed on both Billboard’s Top Christian Albums and coveted Heatseekers charts. The group’s career discography includes three full-length releases and two EPs.



Click here for the official lyric video for "On Fire."