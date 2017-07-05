Audrey Assad Expecting Second Child

Singer, writer and activist Audrey Assad publicly announced today that she and her husband William Price III are expecting their second child. The baby is due in September.



“My newest release, dropping approximately 3.5 months from now,” Audrey shared in a tongue-in-cheek caption to an instagram photo earlier today. She was quickly congratulated by both fans and her music industry peers.



The couple’s first child, a son, recently turned three. Her role as mother has not slowed Audrey’s creativity, as she continues to write, advocate for her fellow immigrants, release music under both her name and LEVV and provide guest vocals for others (most recently on Stu G’s Beatitudes project and Propaganda’s Crooked).



To keep up with more news from the family and Audrey Assad’s creative pursuits, you can find her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.