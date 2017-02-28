Audrey Assad Sets Up Donation Fund to Replace Stolen Tour Gear

Singer/songwriters Audrey Assad and Andrew Peterson, currently out on The Burning Edge Tour, suffered an extreme loss on the second show of the run when their vehicle was broken into and nearly all the gear/instruments were stolen. This morning Audrey set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses and fans came to the rescue quickly, more than meeting the goal in less than an hour.

Only about half of what was stolen will be covered by insurance, leaving Audrey and Andrew in need of an estimated $3,500 to replace the rest. Audrey shared a list of all the stolen items on the campaign page, saying “The guys suffered the biggest losses. Some of them had sessions this week and we head back out on the road on Thursday.”

“If we can raise $3,500 dollars for our guys, we’ll be able to get back on the road without much financial pain for them. It would mean so much to me and to Andrew, and to the band of course. Even $5 is a huge help, so if you have a few dollars to spare we’d be very grateful,” Audrey finished. Within half an hour the goal was exceeded, with a total of $3,793 being given before she could shut down the campaign. She then took to Facebook to express her surprise and gratitude: “Had to deactivate it!! Y’all went so quickly. You donated just over $3500 in a half an hour… shutting it down!! THANK YOU SO MUCH.”

The multi-state, multi-denominational church tour heads back out on the road Thursday with a show in Corpus Christi, Texas, and will run through late March. Check Audrey and Andrew’s website for more details, dates and tickets.