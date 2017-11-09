Balsam Hill Christmas Trees Create Backdrop for 2017 Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith Christmas Tour

This weekend, multi-platinum, GRAMMY® winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith will kick off their popular Christmas tour Nov. 11, joined for the second consecutive year by Republic recording artist Jordan Smith, Season 9 winner of NBC’s “The Voice.” Featuring a full symphony orchestra at each performance, this seasonal celebration has a history of sold-out performances across the country, making it nothing less than a holiday tradition. And nothing says “tradition” more than Christmas trees at Christmastime, which is why both Amy and Michael are thrilled to have Balsam Hill® on board as the title sponsor for this year’s Christmas dates.

As the industry leader in lifelike artificial Christmas trees, ornaments and other Christmas décor, Balsam Hill will play a prominent role on the Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith Christmas Tour. Concert attendees will see some of Balsam Hill’s beautiful, lifelike trees adorning the stage at each of the 22 concert dates throughout November and December.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith this year,” says Balsam Hill Chief Marketing Officer Kristen Gasior. “Our stunning artificial Christmas trees and décor make a magical backdrop to their beautiful voices, and we look forward to sharing Christmas cheer with everyone!”

A deep-rooted Christmas tradition shared by both is the effort put into decorating their Christmas trees each year. So this year, to kick off and celebrate the relationship with Balsam Hill, Amy and Michael are staging a friendly tree-decorating competition with their own Balsam hill Christmas trees and ornaments. A social media-driven sweepstakes titled “An Unforgettable Christmas with Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith: Vote for Your Favorite Christmas Look!” is currently underway, and Balsam Hill will give two participants the chance to win the same Balsam Hill Christmas trees, along with tickets to the Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith Christmas Tour. Participants may enter by voting for their favorite tree here: www.balsamhill.com/pr/amy-grant-and-michael-smith-giveaway. The decorating challenge has been fun for the artists and has even spiked a bit of a competitive streak in both.

“I’m so pleased to have Balsam Hill on our tour with us this Christmas,” Amy says. “Their trees are so natural, so beautiful, and will become a part of my family’s Christmases for years to come. And I do plan on beating Michael in the tree-decorating contest!”

“Can you imagine a better sponsor than Balsam Hill for a Christmas tour?” Michael adds. “Looking through their site is an adventure in itself. If it’s Christmas and it’s beautiful, Balsam Hill makes it. And I’m having a blast challenging Amy in this competition. I think I have an unfair advantage because of my extreme love for the Christmas season.”

Combining for a vast collection of critically-acclaimed holiday albums between them, the 2017 Christmas tour will showcase selections spanning the artists’ expansive Christmas repertoires, including their most recent releases, Grant’s Tennessee Christmas, Michael W. Smith’s The Spirit of Christmas and Jordan Smith’s ‘Tis The Season.

For more information on the upcoming tour and to purchase tickets, visit amygrant.com/tour, michaelwsmith.com/tour or jordansmithofficial.com/tour.

AMY GRANT & MICHAEL W. SMITH 2017 CHRISTMAS TOUR

* Dates and venues subject to change without notice.

Sat. Nov. 11 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center

Mon. Nov. 13 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre

Tue. Nov. 14 Orem, UT UCCU Center

Wed. Nov. 15 Nampa, ID Idaho Center

Thu. Nov. 16 Kennewick, WA Toyota Center

Fri. Nov. 17 Abbotsford, BC Abbotsford Entertainment and Sport Center

Sat. Nov. 18 Everett, WA Xfinity Arena at Everett

Sun. Nov. 19 Portland, OR Moda Center

Sat. Nov. 25 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center

Sun. Nov. 26 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Thu. Nov. 30 Oklahoma City, OK Crossings Community Church **

Fri. Dec. 1 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Sat. Dec. 2 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

Sun. Dec. 3 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Center

Tues. Dec. 5 Greensboro, NC Westover Church **

Fri. Dec. 8 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Sat. Dec. 9 Madison, WI Alliant Energy Center

Sun. Dec. 10 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Thu. Dec. 14 Van Wert, OH Niswonger Performing Arts Center **

Fri. Dec. 15 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Sat. Dec. 16 Fairfax, VA Eaglebank Arena

Sun. Dec. 17 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

**Amy Grant will not appear on these events.