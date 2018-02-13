Bart Millard – His unimaginable (crazy) journey

As we anticipate one of the biggest movie releases to involve a major contemporary Christian artist since the likes of God’s Not Dead, Bart Millard, front man for the celebrated and multi award-winning band MercyMe and subject of the upcoming feature film I Can Only Imagine (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions, Mar. 16, 2018) offers this most personal introduction to the story behind the song.

The rest of the story? For that, please enjoy a free chapter from Millard’s just released memoir from W Publishing/Thomas Nelson (Feb. 13, 2018) entitled, I Can Only Imagine: A Memoir (buy). And now, Mr. Millard on this unimaginable, crazy journey from Texas to Tinseltown…

Bart Millard: I was standing side-stage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the iconic sanctuary known as the Mother Church of country music, listening to this incredible band play the intro to my song. The grin on my face was quite literally ear-to-ear. This was without a doubt the single greatest moment of my professional life, the pinnacle of my career. All the countless nights I had laid awake envisioning better days, a brighter future, the hope-filled moments for an amazing life down the road, this outdid them all. I was frightened, but ecstatic. Nervous, yet peaceful. Proud while very humbled.

For the first time ever in my life, reality was outrunning my imagination.

And then just when I thought it couldn’t get any better, the crowned queen of contemporary Christian music, Amy Grant, who had forever been my absolute hero and guiding light from the seventh grade on, stepped up to the microphone and, in her angelic, soothing style, sang these words …



