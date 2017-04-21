‘Beatitudes’ Multi-Artist Album Releases Tomorrow

The multi-artist Beatitudes album premieres today as Yahoo! Music streams the recording here. The album, which showcases 18 new tracks (plus 2 bonus tracks) from multiple GRAMMY and Dove Award-winning artists, leaders in their respective genres of Christian/Worship music, releases tomorrow (April 21) from Stugiology Music with management, marketing and distribution through The Fuel Music.

The Beatitudes album is part of The Beatitudes Project (www.thebeatitudesproject.com, #TheBeatitudesProject), which is also a book, Words From The Hill (An Invitation to the Unexpected) available now from NavPress, and a documentary film, View From the Hill, currently in production. The project is the culmination of GRAMMY-nominated, Dove Award-winning musician, producer and author Stu Garrard’s 15-year excavation of these “blessings at the bottom of life.”



The project reveals a wide world of connected stories: real people from all faiths and walks of life who embody mercy, poverty, meekness, the hungry and thirsty, the peacemakers, the mourners, and the pure in heart–as seen, heard and experienced through a 21st-century lens.



Four songs from Beatitudes are available for immediate download with each preorder of the album from iTunes®, including “Morning Light” featuring Amy Grant, “The View from Here” featuring Hillsong UNITED, “Oh Mercy” featuring Matt Maher with additional vocals by Audrey Assad, and “Heaven Is Around Us” featuring John Mark McMillan.



Video stories behind these four songs are highlighted on Stu Garrard’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/stugworld, along with video stories of the songs featuring Michael W. Smith (“Carry On”), Martin Smith (“Holy Troublemakers”) and Propaganda (“Make A Little Trouble”).

In addition to the artists aforementioned, featured on the Beatitudes album are All Sons & Daughters, Amanda Cook, The Brilliance, Anthony Skinner, Terrian Bass and Becky Harding. Collectively, these artists have sold more than 62 million records, won 11 Grammy, 90 Dove Awards and amassed dozens of hit songs and millions of followers on social media.



“The Beatitudes Project is meant to be a reset button in a world plagued with violence and division,” says Garrard, who also authored Words From the Hill. “These upside-down Jesus announcements on a hillside by the Sea of Galilee in Matthew 5 where Jews, Greeks, Romans and people of all ethnicities were gathered are a reminder that there is another way.”