Beautiful Eulogy Releasing 3rd Studio Album ‘Worthy’ October 20th

After a three-year hiatus, Beautiful Eulogy returns to offer their third studio album, Worthy, on October 20th. Worthy is a follow up to their 2013 release, Instruments of Mercy and it features guest appearances by Citizens, Aaron Strumple, Kings Kaleidoscope, Latifa Alattas (of Paige XCVI), and Art Azurdia. Pre-Order on iTunes and Amazon is now available, and “Messiah (feat. Citizens)” is available for instant download.

Worthy offers a fresh contemplation of words for which Christians have lost their wonder. But this isn’t your typical vocabulary lesson. It’s an exploration plumbing the depths of meaning found in such rich words that, when gripped, can radically change the way we view and live our lives. In a way that only Beautiful Eulogy can, Worthy features the group’s unique style, blending impeccable sound design with intricately percussive hip-hop. Their innovative approach takes listeners through a vivid cinematic experience, perfectly complementing their poetic and Biblically rich lyrics, leaving listeners in awe of a beautiful Christ in the light of God’s wisdom, honor, and glory.

In support of the release, Beautiful Eulogy will be going on a nationwide tour starting this month in Spokane, Washington. Andrew White will join the tour as the opening act. See tour dates below, and for more information or to book a “Worthy” tour date, please click here.



Beautiful Eulogy is a Portland, Oregon-based group made up of artists Braille, Odd Thomas and Courtland Urbano. The group introduces a distinct and directive sound that’s driven by a desire to worship and glorify the God of the Bible, based in the context of its members’ hip-hop roots and shaped by influences like electronic music, folk songs and old hymns. It’s members enjoy their creative freedom within self-imposed boundaries, by predefining their work’s message, sound, and purpose.

WORTHY TRACK LISTING:

1. Weight

2. If…

3. Sovereign

4. Doxology feat. Latifa Alattas of Paige CXVI

5. Overture

6. Messiah feat zCitizens!

7. Mosaic feat Aaron Strupel

8. Omnipotent feat. Kings Kaleidoscope

9. Devotion feat. Art Azurdia

10. Immanuel

11. Worthy

WORTHY TOUR DATES *DATES SUBJECT TO CHANGE*

10/27 — Spokane – http://hmbl.be/WorthySPK

10/28 – Seattle – http://hmbl.be/WorthySEA

10/29 – Portland – http://hmbl.be/WorthyPDX

10/31 – Sacramento – http://hmbl.be/WorthySAC

11/1 — San Francisco – http://hmbl.be/WorthySF

11/3 — Huntington Beach – http://hmbl.be/WorthyOC

11/4 — San Diego – http://hmbl.be/WorthySD

11/6 — Phoenix – http://hmbl.be/WorthyPHX