Beautiful Eulogy’s New Album ‘Worthy’ Available Now

After a three-year hiatus, Humble Beasts’ Beautiful Eulogy has returned with the release of their third studio album, Worthy, available now at iTunes, Amazon and Spotify. The new project is the follow-up to their 2013 release Instruments of Mercy, and it features guest appearances by Citizens, Aaron Strumple, Kings Kaleidoscope, Latifa Alattas (of Paige XCVI), and Art Azurdia. The debut single, “Messiah,” is currently impacting radio now. See below for the lyric video for the new single.

Celebrating Worthy, the band held a Facebook Live Event hanging out with the fans and gave a special behind the scenes listens of the new songs with stories describing the tracks. In case you missed the event, you can watch it here.

Worthy offers a fresh contemplation of words for which Christians have lost their wonder. But this isn’t your typical vocabulary lesson. It’s an exploration plumbing the depths of meaning found in such rich words that, when gripped, can radically change the way we view and live our lives. In a way that only Beautiful Eulogy can, Worthy features the group’s unique style, blending impeccable sound design with intricately percussive hip-hop. Their innovative approach takes listeners through a vivid cinematic experience, perfectly complementing their poetic and Biblically rich lyrics, leaving listeners in awe of a beautiful Christ in the light of God’s wisdom, honor, and glory.



In support of the release, Beautiful Eulogy will be going on a nationwide “Worthy” tour starting this weekend in Spokane, Washington. Andrew White will join the tour as the opening act. Click here for the tour dates throughout the fall.