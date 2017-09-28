BEC Announces New Kutless Album ‘Alpha / Omega’



BEC Recordings has announced Alpha / Omega, a new album from Kutless coming November 10, 2017.

The album, which was announced in a post on BEC Recording’s official Facebook page, is the ninth studio album from the rock and worship favorites, and their first since 2015. Earlier this summer, the band teased new music for their fans, who are pining for another rocker to follow up Surrender. They shared that they were “in the studio, gettin’ that fat guitar tone for our new record… Sounds killer!”

The Portland, Oregon-based band has released all of their studio albums with BEC Recordings, with multiple RIAA Gold-certified albums and top radio hits such as “Strong Tower,” “What Can Faith Do,” and “Carry Me to the Cross.”

In addition to getting ready to share new tunes, Kutless continues to maintain a steady touring schedule as well involvement in EOTA ministries, which hosts events like Converge to provide opportunities for young people to respond to the Gospel.

Follow along with the latest on the upcoming tracks from Kutless on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or on their website.