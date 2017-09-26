BEC Recordings Premieres Matty Mullins Latest Music Video

The latest music video from Matty Mullins, for his track “The Best Is Yet to Come,” is available to watch now.

The lead singer of Memphis May Fire, who recently released his sophomore solo pop project Unstoppable, shared the video for the single “The Best is Yet to Come” with his fans in a recent post on social media. The Facebook video included a brief clip of the tune, as well as a link to the album website, where viewers can find the full video. Watch “The Best Is Yet to Come” below.



Christian music fans who watch the video are likely to recognize some familiar faces as Matty enlisted his friends to round out the band for filming day. Ben Calhoun (Citizen Way), Micah Kuiper (Hawk Nelson), Matthew “Scoop” Roberts (formerly Spoken, currently 7eventh Time Down) all feature as musical support.

The video was initially debuted by BEC Recordings on September 21. “This is one of our favorite tracks off of ‘Unstoppable’,” the company said in their Facebook post. This marks the second music video from Unstoppable, following the video for the title track, which was a collaboration with Jordan Feliz.

Matty Mullins has been rocking the stage since joining mainstream metalcore act Memphis May Fire as lead singer through an open audition in 2008. His self-titled solo debut introduced his passion for Christian pop, which continues to be expressed through Unstoppable.

