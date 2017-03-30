Beleaf Announces Final Album Title and Cover Art

Beleaf has shared the cover and title for his final album, Father Figure. You can see the cover art in the header above.

During late January of this year, Beleaf (Melanin) announced he was stepping away from the hip-hop industry to focus on his growing family. You can find out more in a video he released on his ‘Beleaf in Fatherhood’ YouTube channel below.



[embedded content]

Beleaf has amassed more than 20,000 subscribers and 885,000 views on his YouTube channel in just over a two year period. Beleaf stands out as a role model for dads everywhere, remaining focused on family, his calling as a father and his esteem for a close-knit family. He welcomed his third child (and first girl) to the family only a few days ago.



Two tracks from Father Figure, “No Chill” and “Plate,” have been teased to fans, who are still waiting on a set release date. Fans can preorder the upcoming album at Kings Dream Entertainment’s site here.



Follow Beleaf on twitter and facebook for his adventures as a father and additional album details.