Beleaf Changes Title of Final Album

Initially, Beleaf’s final retail album was to be under the title of Father Figure. However, the official title has been finalized as In Fatherhood, releasing on May 8. You can pre-order the album on iTunes here, or at his label’s website here.



Check out the below graphics for the cover art graphics, crafted by John Ed De Vera.





The 17-track project features ABIV, Charlie Powers, Tonyo Cuffee, Gracy, Kyra Denae, Sarah Juers and Chocolate Babies.



The next season in Beleaf’s life will turn his immediate attention to his family of five and his successful YouTube vlogging series Beleaf In Fatherhood. Beleaf will be branching out from the commercial hip-hop scene, which has been a staple in his life for nearly the last decade between his solo work and collective efforts with TheBreax.



Follow Beleaf on his YouTube channel or on twitter for the latest videos or news.