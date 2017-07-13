‘Beleaf in Fatherhood’ YouTube Series Hits Milestone

As of July 5, Beleaf’s YouTube series Beleaf in Fatherhood has surpassed 30,000 subscribers, continuing to climb steadily. Just two weeks earlier the number had been at 25,000.

The series focuses on the not-so-glamorous daily life as a father to three children under five years of age: Uriah, Theophilus and the newest addition, Anaya. His wife, Yvette, stars in a quite a few of the episodes too, sharing her own wisdom and parenting tips.



New videos are available three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Subscribers have witnessed everything from Beleaf’s family vehicle being stolen, random keynote speaker events, product reviews, personal performances, diaper explosions and the many adventures of the “Chocolate Babies.”

You can view one of the more popular episodes, filmed at Legoland, below. Subscribers have viewed the 150-plus videos nearly 1.5 million times total in the timeframe the vlog series has been in existence.



[embedded content]



In May 2017, Beleaf (formerly with Kings Dream Entertainment) released his last full-length album titled In Fatherhood. This album closed one chapter of Beleaf’s story and opened another as the focus shifted to the vlog series and being more available to his family overall–a move any parent would be applaud.



Follow the vlog series on YouTube or follow Beleaf at his Patreon partnership home here.