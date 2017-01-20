Beleaf Releases New Single, Video

Rapper Beleaf just energized fans with a new, previously unreleased single “No Chill,” and an accompanying music video. This kicked off a campaign for fans to pre-order his forthcoming album–which currently is untitled and doesn’t have an official release date. You may pre-order here (http://www.kingsdreament.com/no-chill-preorder). Check out the audio and music video for “No Chill” here.
Baltimore native Beleaf Melanin is a man of many talents. His last release, 2014’s Red Pills + Black Sugar, was a certified Christian hip-hop classic. Jumping off that project’s success, Beleaf hosts an increasingly popular YouTube series about fatherhood, called Beleaf in Fatherhood. As of mid-January 2017, he’s garnered just over 18,000 subscribers and his videos have been viewed nearly 800,000 times in the past two years. Check out the series and subscribe here.
Beleaf blends sharp lyricism with spoken-word poetry and soulful grooves. As a technical and concept-driven artist, he seeks to provide listeners the freedom to dream and work to see those dreams come true. You can follow Beleaf on Twitter (https://twitter.com/BeleafMel) or his label’s homepage (http://www.kingsdreament.com/).