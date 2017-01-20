Beleaf Releases New Single, Video

Rapper Beleaf just energized fans with a new, previously unreleased single “No Chill,” and an accompanying music video. This kicked off a campaign for fans to pre-order his forthcoming album–which currently is untitled and doesn’t have an official release date. You may pre-order here (http://www.kingsdreament.com/no-chill-preorder). Check out the audio and music video for “No Chill” here.

Baltimore native Beleaf Melanin is a man of many talents. His last release, 2014’s Red Pills + Black Sugar, was a certified Christian hip-hop classic. Jumping off that project’s success, Beleaf hosts an increasingly popular YouTube series about fatherhood, called Beleaf in Fatherhood. As of mid-January 2017, he’s garnered just over 18,000 subscribers and his videos have been viewed nearly 800,000 times in the past two years. Check out the series and subscribe here.



[embedded content]

Beleaf blends sharp lyricism with spoken-word poetry and soulful grooves. As a technical and concept-driven artist, he seeks to provide listeners the freedom to dream and work to see those dreams come true. You can follow Beleaf on Twitter (https://twitter.com/BeleafMel) or his label’s homepage (http://www.kingsdreament.com/).