Bethel Music to Begin Pre-Order of ‘Starlight’ March 17

Yesterday Bethel Music posted a teaser for their new album, Starlight, which will go on pre-order starting on Friday, March 17th, releasing later in April.

The album was recorded live on tour at the Worship Nights Bethel hosted last fall. Artists including Brian and Jenn Johnson, Amanda Cook, Jeremy Riddle, Steffany Gretzinger, Paul and Hannah McClure, Cory Asbury and Josh Baldwin were part of the Worship Nights and involved in the making of the album. This will be Bethel’s first full-length live recording.



The Bethel team has been leading the title track at their church since last year, where it has seen much positive feedback from audiences. Follow Bethel on social media here to see updates on the new album and catch Bethel on the road this spring with their April Worship Nights. Get tickets by clicking here and find dates below.

4.18 – Virginia Beach, VA

4.19 – Harrisburg, PA

4.21 – Lexington, KY

4.22 – Lake Orion, MI [SOLD OUT]

4.23 – Columbus, OH

4.24 – Milwaukee, WI

4.26 – St Louis, MO

4.27 – Little Rock, AR

4.28 – Gainesville, GA