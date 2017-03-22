Bethel Music to Release First Full-Length Album Recorded Live on Tour April 7

Dove Award winning Bethel Music announces their highly anticipated album Starlight, debuting on April 7. Bethel Music’s first full-length album recorded live on tour, including performances from each of the cities on the “Worship Nights Tour,” features songs on the album led by Bethel Music’s Jenn Johnson, Steffany Gretzinger, Amanda Cook, Kristene DiMarco, Kalley Heiligenthal, Melissa Helser and Hannah McClure along with GRAMMY® award winning guest worship leader and songwriter Francesca Battistelli. Starlight follows in the footsteps of Bethel Music’s acclaimed live record You Make Me Brave (2014), topping Billboard’s Christian Albums and Digital Albums charts while hitting No. 10 on the Billboard 200.

Now available for pre-order, Starlight is anchored in the message that our lives, our world, and all eternity are held together in Jesus. Instant grat tracks accompanying the pre-order include the title track “Starlight” by Amanda Cook, “Take Courage” by Kristene DiMarco and “King of My Heart” by Steffany Gretzinger.



Starlight Tracklisting

1. Starlight

2. There’s No Other Name

3. Extravagant

4. Breathe

5. Take Courage

6. King of My Heart

7. God I Look to You

8. The War Is Over

9. I See the Light

10. Catch the Wind

11. Old for New

12. For the One

13. You Came

14. Extravagant (Acoustic Bonus Track)