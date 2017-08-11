Bethel Music’s Kristene DiMarco to Unveil New Album ‘Where His Light Was’ September 22

Kristene DiMarco will release her first collection of hope-filled new songs with Bethel Music on Sept. 22, aptly titled Where His Light Was. For DiMarco, the album stands as a beacon, representing life lessons and revelations uncovered across the last 10 years of her life. Penned into 11 songs, the album’s axis is one of remembrance; exploring the way God illuminates our past and difficult seasons when we encounter His perspective and hear His voice.

With scripture inspirations ranging from 2 Chronicles, Romans and more, Where His Light Was holds songs about reflection and growth including the charging “Fear Not,” the transformative “No Victim” and the profoundly uplifting “Take Courage” found on Bethel Music’s chart-topping Starlight record.

“I want to use my whole life to develop new language for hope,” explains DiMarco. “Where His Light Was comes from the perspective of when you’re walking through a hard time, it feels dark, and you can’t see where you’re going, but God said go. If you keep moving forward you will reach your destination and realize you were never alone. Through the mystery and unanswered questions, He was with you the entire time. Don’t give up. Keep going.”

DiMarco will be a part of the Heaven Come Conference taking place at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater Sept. 21 through Sept. 23, appearing alongside Joel Houston (Hillsong UNITED), Brooke Ligertwood (Hillsong Worship) and other members of the Bethel Music family like Brian and Jenn Johnson, Amanda Cook, Jeremy Riddle among others. Speakers for the annual conference include Bill Johnson, Carl Lentz (Hillsong Church NYC), Danny Silk (Jesus Culture Sacramento) and more. For more information, visit BethelMusic.com.



[embedded content]

Where His Light Was Tracklisting

1. Doxology

2. Where His Light Was

3. Fear Not

4. Take Courage (Radio Version)

5. Never Ever

6. No Victim

7. Your Love Stands Alone

8. Jesus Is Willing

9. This Good

10. Hope Is Alive

11. I Just Wanna Worship