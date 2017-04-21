Bethel Music’s ‘Starlight’ Garners Critic Support as Record Tops Billboard’s Christian Albums Chart

Called a “must have” by critics, Dove Award winning Bethel Music recently released album Starlight, the band’s first full-length album recorded live on tour, has earned the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums Chart. The acclaimed collective will begin the first trek of their “Worship Nights USA” Tour on April 18, with a second set of U.S. dates recently unveiled for the summer amidst worship nights throughout Europe. For the latest tour information, click here.

Featuring performances from the “Worship Nights Tour,” the album spotlights an all-female worship team including Bethel Music collective artists Jenn Johnson, Steffany Gretzinger, Amanda Cook, Kristene DiMarco, Kalley Heiligenthal, Melissa Helser and Hannah McClure along with GRAMMY® award winning guest worship leader and songwriter Francesca Battistelli. Starlight follows in the footsteps of Bethel Music’s acclaimed live record You Make Me Brave (2014), topping Billboard’s Christian Albums and Digital Albums charts while hitting No. 10 on the Billboard 200.

Read what critics have to say about Starlight:

“… this is an important album and is full of tracks that you and your congregation will fall in love with.” – Worship Musician

“Starlight is best described as a stellar worship offering with an empowering theme of the Lord’s Kingship reigning in our hearts in song after song. The standout songs each feature an engaging and emotive musical style while phrasing biblical truth in a creative, corporate and also personal way, making it my top worship album of the year.” – NewReleaseToday

“Starlight boasts contemplative melodies and anthemic lyrics, producing a worship experience that brings peace to the soul while fueling the dissatisfaction that points the soul to the eternal, Almighty God, who created, sustains, and passionately pursues us.” – ChurchMag

“The latest collaborative release from Bethel Music shines brightly for several reasons, not the least of which is that it features an all-female line-up of worship leaders on a live recording filled with vertical songs that point to God’s presence, love and faithfulness.” – CCM Magazine

“Musically, the use of strings and synthesizer-flourishes really stand out, and created a paradox of intimacy and vastness in the majority of the songs. Lyrically, there is a deep focus on the name and worthiness of Jesus, which is right where the focus should be. All told, we have a more-than-worthy addition to the Bethel Music canon and a few new songs with which to praise our very Holy God.” – Jesus Freak Hideout

“Starlight has a strong message and I think it stays true to it. I loved each song individually. I put this album on repeat while I worked and found myself pausing to worship through the day to different songs. As a whole this album has a great flow. It is a must have album for contemporary worship lovers.” – Hollywood Jesus

“Starlight‘s thoughtful lyrics will inspire gratitude long after the music ends. Bethel Music’s stirring melodies draw listeners into the marvelous strength of God and invite them to consider Him as both powerful and personal, loyal and loving.” – Today’s Christian Entertainment



[embedded content]

In addition, this Sept. 21-23 Bethel Music will host the annual Heaven Come Conference located in Los Angeles, CA. For more information on Bethel Music events and touring, visit bethelmusic.com/events.

Starlight Tracklisting

1. Starlight

2. There’s No Other Name

3. Extravagant

4. Breathe

5. Take Courage

6. King of My Heart

7. God I Look to You

8. The War Is Over

9. I See the Light

10. Catch the Wind

11. Old for New

12. For the One

13. You Came

14. Extravagant (Acoustic Bonus Track)