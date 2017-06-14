Bethel Music’s Worship Nights Returns to U.S.

After a trek in Europe, Bethel Music‘s Worship Nights tour has returned to the U.S. alongside opener Housefires. The extended nights of worship and ministry will visit New Orleans, Dallas, Denver, Chicago and more June 10-20. Each night is a 3-hour experience of worship, ministry and teaching from Bethel Church core pastors. For the latest tour information, visit www.BethelMusic.com/tours.

RELATED: Bethel Music Announces ‘The War Is Over’ from Songwriter/Worship Leader Josh Baldwin

Josh Baldwin will be among those serving in the collective on tour. His first album with Bethel Music, The War Is Over (May 26, 2017), has earned striking comments from critics. Inspired by Baldwin’s cross-country move with his family from North Carolina to California, The War Is Over reflects synonymous themes of taking an appointed journey into the unknown, motivated by the hope of promises that lie ahead.

“… the blend feels organic, and the album expectedly swells with the rich textures of electric guitars and strings we’ve come to love.” – CCM Magazine



“The engaging musical arrangements are among the many attractions to savor about this soothing and sincere vertically-focused worship album…. This is truly soul-nourishing worship.” – New Release Today



[embedded content]



“Rooted in scripture and rich personal experiences, the album is perfect for anyone who finds themselves needing some encouragement in a spiritual or physical journey.” – The Christian Beat



“… invite you into a worship experience.” – Hollywood Jesus