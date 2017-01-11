Big Daddy Weave Kicks Off 2017 With Set Free Tour

Fervent Records/Word Entertainment artist Big Daddy Weave will kick off 2017 with their Set Free tour. The 25-city tour, which will begin January 25th in Joplin, Missouri, will feature guest artists We Are Messengers and Zach Williams. The current singles from the three artists – Big Daddy Weave’s “The Lion and the Lamb,” We Are Messengers’ “Magnify” and Zach Williams “Chain Breaker” – are all topping the Christian music radio charts.

A Big Daddy Weave tour event goes beyond a concert experience. Their heart for people is shown in their transparency of freely sharing their own challenges, including the serious illness and subsequent amputation of both feet of Big Daddy Weave member Jay Weaver this past year.

“This past year has been a difficult one, especially with what Jay has gone through,” shares lead singer Mike Weaver. “We really believe that 2017 is going to be a time of restoration. In that restoration, we’re learning how to come out of bondage and walk more and more in the freedom bought for us in the Cross. We’re expectantly excited to experience this freedom with everyone we’re going to see each night.”



The current tour dates are listed below with more being added. For the latest information, please visit: bigdaddyweave.com/tour.

The SET FREE TOUR dates*:

1/25 – Central Christian Center – Joplin, MO

1/26 – Immanuel Baptist Church – Little Rock, AR

1/27 – City Church Eastlake Campus – New Orleans, LA

1/28 – The Assembly – Warner Robins, GA

1/29 – Christian Heritage Church -Tallahassee, FL

1/31 – Westside Baptist Church – Jacksonville, FL

2/1 – First Church of God – Vero Beach, FL

2/2 – Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church – Ft Lauderdale, FL

2/3 – First Assembly of God – Fort Myers, FL

2/4 – CrossLife Church – Oviedo, FL

2/16 – Central Baptist Church – Winchester, KY

2/17 – First Christian Church – Elizabethtown, KY

2/18 – Aurora Christian School – Aurora, IL

2/19 – Valparaiso Nazarene Church – Valparaiso, IN

2/20 – Battle Creek First Assembly of God – Battle Creek, MI

2/22 – Connection Church – Canton, MI

2/23 – Grace Church – Middleburg Heights, OH

2/24 – The Bible Chapel – McMurray, PA

2/25 – Christ Community Church – Camp Hill, PA

2/26 – Christian Life Center – Bensalem, PA

3/11 – First Baptist Church – Bentonville, AR

3/12 – Faith Baptist Church – Bartlett, TN

3/15 – Christian Life Fellowship and Academy – Baton Rouge, LA

3/16 – Dauphin Way Baptist Church – Mobile, AL

3/18 – Collegedale Community Church – Collegedale, TN

*tour dates subject to change; please visit bigdaddyweave.com/tour for the most updated schedule