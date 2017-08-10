Big Daddy Weave Launches Fall Leg of Set Free Tour

Fervent Records artist Big Daddy Weave launches the Fall 2017 leg of their Set Free tour August 17th in Bossier City, LA. This fall’s 50 city tour debuted in the spring of 2017 to an enthusiastic reception from concert goers. The tour follows the release of Big Daddy Weave’s new single “Jesus I Believe.” Guest artists include one of the fastest rising artists in Christian music, We Are Messengers, and breakout artist Micah Tyler.

Big Daddy Weave events have a reputation for going far beyond a concert experience. The members’ heart for people is revealed in the transparent way they freely share their own challenges, including the serious illness and subsequent amputation of both feet of Big Daddy Weave member Jay Weaver last year. The group hopes to push that level of authenticity and interaction with the audience to an even deeper level on this tour.

“We are excited to head out again this fall, praying for a continuation of what God was doing this past Spring,” comments Big Daddy Weave’s Mike Weaver. “Darren Mulligan of We Are Messengers is like a brother to us, and together we have seen the Lord do tremendous things in the lives of so many individuals over the past year. We’re also so glad to welcome Micah Tyler to the Set Free tour. I’ve been seeing the momentum surrounding this talented guy from Texas over the last few years and can’t wait to see how he will be used in the bigger picture of the night.”



[embedded content]

We Are Messengers, coming off their first two singles reaching the top 5 of the Christian radio charts, is reaching new heights upon the release of their current single “Point To You.” Coming to the U.S. from Ireland, frontman Darren Mulligan’s reputation for directness and his love for people has exponentially increased the band’s audience.

Micah Tyler’s single, “Never Been A Moment,” reached the #1 position on the Christian radio charts at the beginning of 2017. A popular worship leader, Micah’s newest single “Different” is being played on Christian radio across the country.

The current tour dates are listed below with more being added. For the latest information, please visit bigdaddyweave.com/tour.

Aug 17 — First Bossier Church — Bossier City, LA

Aug 18 — Cottonwood Creek Church — Allen, TX

Aug 19 — American Bank Center Selena Auditorium — Corpus Christi, TX

Aug 20 — Boggus Ford Events Center — Pharr, TX

Aug 21 — Hyde Park Baptist Church — Austin, TX

Aug 23 — Crossroads — Odessa, TX

Aug 24 — Harvest Christian Center — El Paso, TX

Aug 25 — Tuscon Music Hall — Tucson, AZ

Aug 26 — Legacy Church — Albuquerque, NM

Aug 27 — Springs First Church — Colorado Springs, CO

Sep 07 — Cashman Center — Las Vegas, NV

Sep 08 — Arlington Theater — Santa Barbara, CA

Sep 09 — First Baptist Church — Merced, CA

Sep 10 — Trinity Life Center — Sacramento, CA

Sep 11 — Cascade Theatre — Redding, CA

Sep 13 — Bonita Valley Community Church — San Diego, CA

Sep 14 — Grand Canyon University Arena — Phoenix, AZ

Sep 15 — Valley Bible Fellowship — Bakersfield, CA

Sep 16 — Palmdale Amphitheatre — Palmdale, CA

Sep 17 — Azusa Pacific University Felix Event Center — Azusa, CA

Sep 28 — LifeBridge Chrisitan Church — Longmont, CO

Sep 29 — Casper Events Center — Casper, WY

Sep 30 — Christian Life Center — Layton, UT

Oct 01 — College Church of the Nazarene — Nampa, ID

Oct 02 — Christian Faith Center — Everett, WA

Oct 03 — East Hill Church — Gresham, OR

Oct 05 — Big Fresno Fair — Fresno, CA

Oct 06 — Cottonwood Creek Church — Allen, TX

Oct 07 — Sparks Christian Fellowship — Sparks, NV

Oct 08 — First Baptist Church of Eugene — Eugene, OR

Oct 19 — Living Faith Fellowship — Pullman, WA

Oct 20 — Helena Civic Center — Helena, MT

Oct 21 — Trinity High School Auditorium — Dickinson, SD

Oct 22 — Rushmore Plaza Civic Center — Rapid City, SD

Oct 24 — Aberdeen Recreation & Cultural Center — Aberdeen, SD

Oct 26 — Adler Theatre — Davenport, IA

Oct 27 — TBD — Eau Claire, WI

Oct 28 — Knoerle Center at SMWC– Terre Haute, IN

Oct 29 — Oakley Lindsay Center — Quincy, IL