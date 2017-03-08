Big Daddy Weave’s Jason Weaver Regains Mobility With Prosthetic Feet

Jason (Jay) Weaver, bassist for Big Daddy Weave, reached a milestone in his recovery from double amputation of his feet. On March 6, 2017, Jay walked into the family house with the aid of crutches and his new prosthetics. You can watch the moving moment below.



It has been a long road to recovery between battling infections and physical therapy to learn how to walk again, but it has been a journey covered in prayer. The Weaver family has been keeping fans updated on their facebook page so that everyone knows how best to pray for them.

They’ve also been sharing the victories along the way, like when Jay joined Big Daddy Weave on the road again in September 2016 or his last day getting hyperbaric oxygen treatments. The band has been quick to focus on a testimony of God’s faithfulness throughout the ordeal, sharing the story from stage at every point along the way. Supporters have also raised over $100,000 on YouCaring to help cover the medical expenses associated with the emergency surgery.

You can keep up with Jay’s continuing journey at Pray for Jay. You can also follow Big Daddy Weave on facebook, twitter and instagram for continued updates from the road.