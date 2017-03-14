Billboard No. 1 Vocalist Casey J Premieres New Lyric Video

One of the brightest voices in the faith-music field, Casey J, has dropped a spirited new lyric music video on her YouTube channel. The rousing song of praise, “Let It Be Known,” boasts a festive urban-flavored rhythm and a bold message. The video footage was filmed when Casey J was on tour last year and it shows the Atlanta-based singer enjoying a joyful exchange with her enthusiastic audience.



The pulsating tune recently peaked at No. 14 on Billboard Magazine’s Indicator Gospel Airplay chart. It was originally recorded by the London, England-based ensemble of praise team leaders, Worship Central, in 2013 with an electronic dance music feel. It was then covered and popularized stateside with Lincoln Brewster giving the track an arena rock groove in 2014. Casey J injects it with a bit of R&B, funk.

Check out the lyric video:

[embedded content]

The former elementary school teacher has racked up two massive Billboard Magazine No. 1 radio singles–“Fill Me Up” and “I’m Yours”–within two years, plus a No. 1 debut album, “The Truth” (Marquis Boone/Tyscot Records), which has spent an entire year on the national sales charts. She also won the 2016 Stellar Gospel Music Award for New Artist of the Year.