Bizzle and Eshon Burgundy Announce Tour

Between March and June of 2017, Bizzle and Eshon Burgundy are teaming up with several other Christian hip-hop artists for a 25-city tour.

The tour’s roster heavily features God Over Money artists. The artists include CHH heavyweights Bizzle, Eshon Burgundy,  Datin, Sevin and Thi’sl. Cities include Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, New York City and even Toronto, Canada. For a full list of tour stops, please visit godovermoney.com/events

Each listed artist released new music in 2016. Bizzle, Sevin and Datin are a part of GOM and can be found at godovermoney.com. You can find Eshon at thenftry.com/eshonburgundy, and you can connect with Thi’sl at iamthisl.com.

