Bizzle Expands the Reach of GOM through Patron Support Model

Starting this month, Bizzle has embarked on a new venture with Patreon to ignite growth within the God Over Money (GOM) movement. Through music and message videos, freestyles and free CDs for outreach among other creative ideas, Bizzle gained the support of Patreon, Inc. to begin a monthly subscription service for fans.



Seven monthly levels of support exist, ranging from $10 to $1,000, bringing fans such offerings as GOM stickers, autographed posters or plaques, a personal telephone call, event tickets, GOM merchandise and a variety of other surprises.

Bizzle had the following message for those planning to support: “Over the years, a lot of you have asked if there was a way to sow into GOM and where you could give. I’ve always been hesitant to do something like this because of the negative experience many have had with some pastors and churches. This is especially true because we are called ‘God Over Money,’ and people like to throw accusations our way. I never wanted to deal with that. However, at this point, many of you have gotten to see what GOM is all about. You’ve witnessed us put our money and ministry where our mouth is. By now, I hope you would trust you would be sowing into good ground. We have done a lot, but there is much more we would like to do. We pray you would be a part of our growth as a movement.”



You can follow more from Bizzle and the GOM movement at godovermoney.com. To become a subscriber or to learn more, visit patreon.com/GodOverMoney.