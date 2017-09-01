Blake Whiteley Releases New Single

Today Blake Whiteley released his new single, “Body Dat.” The song is the first off his soon to be released EP, a follow up to his radio hit “New Day.” As heard in the song, “Body Dat” acquires a creative UFC/Boxing theme as a spin off of the Mayweather/McGregor fight happening tonight.

Blake’s idea for the commentary gives the listener a visual of actually being present at a combative sporting event as both worlds of ministry and hip-hop collide. With a focus of encouraging other leaders that rely on the strength God gives to overcome the different obstacles that comes with being on the front line, the song also shines light and gives hope to those fighting the good fight of Christ and the cross.

