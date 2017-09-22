Blanca Releases New EP

Blanca released a new five track EP on September 22 titled Real Love.

Real Love comes just past the two year mark since Blanca released her self-titled debut album. The title track released during the last week of August, and it has already gathered over 600K Spotify streams and over 340K views on YouTube. You can watch the video for “Real Love” below.



“Real Love” was written in the wake of the recent death of Blanca’s mother, who lost her fight with cancer in December 2016. It was through facing her mother’s cancer battle and subsequent passing that Blanca realized she craved more than surface religion.

“This past year I walked through one of the hardest seasons of my life. I realized in that moment that ‘safe’ religion–checking the boxes, making sure I appeared like I was put together–wasn’t going to be enough to get me through this challenging season,” the singer admits. “I vowed from that day on to go to the deepest parts I possibly could with Jesus. I vowed to stop putting limitations on God’s real love for me regardless of my past mistakes, and I committed to leave ‘religion’ and all of my works and achievements at home in an effort to seek and find real love.”



This raw level of transparency and emotion serves as a driver for the project as a whole. You can see the full track list below:



1) Real Love

2) Undeniable

3) What If

4) Remind Me

5) Give It All (feat. Redimi2)



Blanca will share “Real Love,” along with hits from her 2015 self-titled solo debut, on the Big Church Night Out Tour this fall alongside Newsboys, Sidewalk Prophets, Derek Minor, 7eventh Time Down and more. You can learn more about the tour here, and follow Blanca on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as she launches more music.