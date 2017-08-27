IN THE STUDIO:
Blanca Releases New Single

After recently teasing new music on her social media, Blanca released her new single “Real Love” this week. “I’m excited to finally share my new single R E A L L O V E with you,” the pop songstress wrote.

The song, accompanied by a brand new music video, is the first bit of new music from the former Group 1 Crew singer since her 2015 solo self-titled debut. Hopefully indicating a new album soon, the song is being featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday Playlist all week.
 

A powerful anthem, “Real Love” is already seeing buzz from fans and fellow artists alike: “Our friend (who has one of the most amazing voices ever) just released a new single!!!! Great job @TheRealBlanca,” Skillet’s Jen Ledger shared. Mandisa also chimed in with her encouragement: “I have had my girl @TheRealBlanca’s new song on repeat today! Why settle for religion when u can have #RealLove?”

Check out “Real Love” on iTunes here and follow Blanca on social media here for continued updates on new music.

