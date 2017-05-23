Brandon Bee Announces New EP

Singer/songwriter Brandon Bee is gearing up to release his new EP Songs From The Sky, his first release since 2011’s Inside These Walls, on June 2nd.

“It’s official!!!! I’m releasing my new worship EP ‘Songs from the Sky.’ Street date is 6/2! Tell everyone you know. It’ll be on iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon. This EP is a response to all that God did in me while my family lived overseas in Italy. I hope they are a blessing and an instrument for you to respond to Jesus,” Brandon shared via Facebook yesterday.

Brandon, a worship leader, ordained pastor, producer and co-founder of Save The City Records, recently spent a season in Italy to be a part of what God was doing in the newly developing European worship music scene. Songs From The Sky was written and recorded in Milian during that time. Brandon’s response to an electrical storm that blew up the hard drives with original files and backup files for Brandon’s third full-length unreleased record, this EP digs deep into his prayers after that devastating experience.

“Worship songs are just prayers written to song. These songs are just that,” Brandon says of the seven tracks on Songs From The Sky. Stay tuned to Brandon’s Facebook for continued updates on the EP and check out the track listing below.

Track Listing:

1. Our Comforter

2. I Give You My Whole World

3. Activates

4. Your Name Says it All

5. Remain (Emanuel)

6. I Celebrate the Lord

7. Your Great Love (Live)