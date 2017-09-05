Brandon Heath Shares Touching Tribute Following Loss of Dad

Be in prayer this week for CCM singer/songwriter Brandon Heath and his family as they’re mourning the loss of Brandon’s beloved dad. “I lost my Dad yesterday. It’s been a long hard couple of days for me, but it’s been a long hard 4 years for him. He’s been very sick for a long time. While there’s some relief to see his battle end and his adventure in Heaven begin, there’s grief down here,” Brandon shared yesterday alongside an old photo of he and his dad.

“I found out Saturday that he was slipping away, and this slideshow of us together started playing in my mind. It was honestly so beautiful. Memories of him that I had forgotten came back like post cards from the past that just got lost in the mail. He was not only a good dad, he was a good man. He loved people really well, but he was crazy about me. I was strong through the whole thing yesterday, until I got home last night. I fell on my bed and I was 4 years old again, missing my daddy. I miss him today too. And I will tomorrow,” he continued in the emotional post.



Heath is scheduled to play the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado tonight with Chris Tomlin, Mac Powell, Steven Curtis Chapman, Ellie Holcomb and Pat Barrett. Despite the circumstances, Brandon says he will still play the show as a tribute to his dad: “I’m supposed to be in Colorado tomorrow with a bunch of my friends playing on the Red Rocks stage. It’s a holy place. I thought about pulling out. But honestly I can’t think of anywhere else I’d rather be. Worshiping and joining the choir of praises for a God who is Love! And as we sing toward heaven, as my friend Al put it ‘My hunch is that it will be the featured music at the welcome party he is currently enjoying. Can’t you imagine the announcement, ‘And now, for a special surprise!'”

Click here to get tickets for the show tonight and here to send your encouragement/prayers to Brandon on social media.