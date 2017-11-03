Brenton Brown Releases ‘Hosanna In The Deep’ Nov. 15, ‘You Will Not Fail Us’ Dec. 15, ‘Worth It All’

Grammy, Dove Award-nominated singer / songwriter Brenton Brown, one of the most prolific writers of modern worship, is intending to “put the joy” back in worship. Over the next several months, he will be releasing EDM-inspired songs one at a time about every four weeks with the song “Hosanna in the Deep” set to release Nov. 15, “You Will Not Fail Us” Dec. 15 and “Worth It All” Jan. 15 from Squeakyseat Music / Right Angle Music.



With all songs produced by Grammy-nominated Jonny Macintosh and the Fun Kids, “Worth It All” was co-written with Jacob Sooter and features background vocals by Harvest Bashta, “You Will Not Fail Us” was written with Housefires members and “Hosanna in the Deep” marks the third single to release in this series of 12 songs from Brenton. The first single, “Impossible Things,” was co-written with Chris Tomlin and Chris McClarney and released Aug. 11. “Lion and the Lamb” was co-written with Leeland and Brian Johnson and released Sept. 29.



With seven more songs in this series to be announced and that have been co-written with such acclaimed artists/songwriters as Mac Powell, Jason Ingram, Matt Maher, Audrey Assad, Pat Barrett, Jason Upton, Marc James, Jordan Frye and more, Brenton says the music was inspired by his daughters: “I’ve been driving to school every morning for the last couple years. Their love for EDM has changed me!



“I have such a deep affection for joyful worship and have missed that lightness and joy in some of my worship sets. A joyful heart is good medicine!” exhorts Brenton, quoting Proverbs 17:22. “When I listen to EDM with headphones on, it literally blows my mind and makes me extremely happy. This new music sounds different from anything I’ve ever done.”



Creatively, the idea behind the new songs is to #skiptotheremix; to go straight to a remix flavor for each of the tracks. Three of the songs are dance versions of Brenton’s more recent congregational co-writes, including “Impossible Things,” the Dove Award-nominated “Lion and the Lamb,” and the soon-to-be-released “Soul on Fire,” which was written with Mac Powell. “Soul on Fire” was first recorded by Third Day, spent 11 weeks at No. 1 on Christian Hit Radio and received a 2016 Grammy nomination. The rest of the upcoming singles are brand new songs.

Brenton also shares a taste of his love for EDM on the “Jason’s Voicemail” track that is literally built around an encouraging, Godward voicemail message Jason Upton left for Brenton. The track can be heard now below.



[embedded content]

For more Brenton Brown information, including tour dates, chord charts/lyrics, etc., go to www.brentonbrown.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.