Brothers Christon and Taelor Gray Announce Upcoming EP

The talented dynamic urban duo of Christon and Taelor Gray have collaborated to craft an EP titled Jacob X Judas. Such a collaboration hasn’t been heard since 2007, when the brothers dropped Necessary under the name the Elevationists.

Jacob X Judas will release exclusively through PledgeMusic to those who pledge. It will not be available on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, streaming services or any other digital space. Taelor is bringing something unique to the table, an element which used to be the norm prior to the digital musical revolution: rarity and exclusivity.



The Gray brothers posted the following blurb about the new EP on Taelor’s PledgeMusic page: “The album will be an upgraded version of the sound fans have come to love, while exploring a deeper level of vulnerability concerning family, friendships, marriage, the church and the music industry. Expect to hear a layer of honesty and musical exploration that you may not hear on Taelor’s commercial releases. Still, refreshing and much needed nonetheless.”

A formal release date hasn’t been revealed, but exclusive content along the journey will be made available through PledgeMusic exclusively to those who pre-order the EP. The first single “Mine” was released to those who pre-order (pledge) the EP on January 2. The brothers have enlisted the help of fans to design the artwork for the single.



Taelor Gray currently serves as an assistant pastor at Cornerstone Community Church in Westerville, OH and is married and enjoying fatherhood with his son. His first studio release, The Mocker and the Monarch, was released in late 2015. Keep up with his latest career moves by visiting his personal website at taelorgray.com.

