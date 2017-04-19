​BrvndonP’s Self-titled Project Hits A Million Spotify Streams

My last album #BRVNDONP has over 1,000,000 streams on Spotify! THATS CRAZY! Thank you to everyone who listens and supports the music!! 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/IKvyIzAFUI — BrvndonP (@iambrvndonp) April 17, 2017

BrvndonP (formerly known as Black Knight) is celebrating collecting over a million streams of his third project. The self-titled album was released in June 2016. Check out the announcement below on Twitter:



The rapper and producer is scheduled to release his next project on April 21, titled Barely Finished. This album is a collective effort with label mate Mission under Rock Paper Scissors Music Group (RPSMG). The album can be pre-ordered here.



You can follow BrvndonP on facebook, on twitter or at rpsmg.com.