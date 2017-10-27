Bryan & Katie Torwalt Expecting First Child

This week Jesus Culture worship leaders Bryan and Katie Torwalt announced they’re expecting their first child in May of 2018.

Brian took to social media to share his excitement over the news: “So excited to announce…..Baby Torwalt!!! Arriving May, 2018!! We’re slightly terrified and have no idea what we’re getting into, but seriously can not wait to meet this precious baby, and for everything God has in store for us on this new adventure!”



Likewise, Katie shared some of the challenges of pregnancy and how thankful she is for the support of her husband : “The secret is out! The last three months have been so extremely challenging after getting an intense case of morning sickness which has left me basically bed / couch-ridden (but things are looking up now!!) I have been a million times grateful for the love and support of @bryantorwalt! He is really the best husband in the world and I’m so happy I am doing this with him!”

“Giant thank you for all the sweet wishes for us and #babytorwalt on my last post! You guys had me in tears,” she followed-up in a second post. “This already feels like the adventure of a lifetime.”