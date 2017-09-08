Bryan Popin Joins Hurricane Relief Efforts

Big Idea Entertainment, home of the leading faith-based studio and producer of the children’s brand, VeggieTales, and rising gospel star Bryan Popin found a way to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts from their Nashville, TN hubs. Big Idea donated VeggieTales school supplies, toys and clothing to families that have been displaced from their homes because of Hurricane Harvey’s flooding and storm damage. Popin, his wife Susan, and four of their children ferried VeggieTales supplies to a holding facility for the Church of Christ Disaster Relief Center in Nashville, TN in preparation for an upcoming delivery to Houston area families.

“We wanted to do something to help the families that have suffered so much from the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey,” said Leslie Ferrell, General Manager of Big Idea Entertainment. “Hopefully our toys, games, Veggie school supplies and t-shirts will bring a smile and some comfort during this very difficult time.”

“I have 5 kids and one on the way, and I love being a dad. I don’t know how parents are finding the words to help their kids cope with all the loss and chaos. When I heard that my kids’ favorite talking veggies, VeggieTales, were going to make a donation and needed help making the delivery, my hand (and my kids’ hands!) went up! So glad we can help bring a smile to the faces of kids who have lost so much,” said Bryan Popin.