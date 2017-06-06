Bryan Popin to Release New Album ‘I Got Out’ on July 21

Gospel’s rising star, Bryan Popin, and his label Little Boy Wonder Music/Flaydo Music, have entered into a distribution deal with Fuel Music to release his highly-anticipated new album I Got Out on July 21, 2017. The I Got Out 16-track deluxe edition is available for pre-sale on all digital outlets including iTunes, GooglePlay and Amazon Music on June 16, 2017.



“Welcoming Bryan Popin to the Fuel family is a major highlight for our company. He’s a groundbreaker and pioneer. We love his passion and heart and believe he will be a huge influencer in the Gospel music market. His music is inspiring and uplifting and it’s an honor to be working with him,” says Tony Potato, Fuel Music founder and president.



With his sophomore release, I Got Out, the classically trained pianist turned Gospel singer steps into his musical calling to reach out and share the love, pain and encouragement taken straight from his own experiences. A body of work that took almost three years to complete, I Got Out was born out of Bryan Popin’s reflection on “next steps” after going through a series of difficult and unexpected life challenges that could have easily shaken his faith. I Got Out isn’t merely a title for this new musical offering, it also serves as the project’s prophetic theme that Popin hopes will connect with and encourage every listener.



The title cut and new radio single “I Got Out” is a swingy congregational anthem with a contemporary edge. It features production from super-producer AyRon Lewis (Kirk Franklin, James Fortune, Bishop Paul Morton Jr.) and vocals from CeCe Winans’ Born Again Church choir. The chart climber continues to move up, even entering Top 10 on Billboard’s Gospel radio chart, and is featured on Apple Music’s Gospel A-List. The echoing theme, “I’ve been thru the fire, but I got out” resonates with people reflecting on their own personal testimony of God’s grace and goodness in their life. Says Popin, “By faith I want this song to declare that soon you’re going to look back at your situation and say… I GOT OUT!” The single’s recently released lyric video brings the praise energy.



[embedded content]



I Got Out is packed with additional personal testimony-driven songs. The album’s opening track “Step In The Name” will make you dance not only because of its infectious groove but also for the assertive lyrics to “just let go” and “step into your miracle.”



“You’re Gonna Live Again (Bella’s Song)” is one of I Got Out‘s most contemplative tracks. It’s a soaring worshipful ballad that originated out of a time when Popin’s daughter suffered a series of bullying incidents. As a father, the accompanying frustrations of seeing her suffer and authorities deal with the incidents was extremely difficult. God gave a song to encourage Popin and his family. He recalls, “It spoke to my family, my daughter and me. It reminded us that this season too will pass, that Bella would come out of this and continue to pursue her dreams.” Popin’s hope is that this song encourages listeners in the midst of overwhelming struggles in that very same way – that no matter what life has dealt them nor what someone has spoken over them…”they’re gonna live again!”



I Got Out features top notch collaborations with two of today’s most renowned gospel voices. BET Sunday Best winner Tasha Page-Lockhart joins Popin on “Beautiful Savior,” an audacious cut with a sound that goes beyond the genre. Gospel music and television superstar Tamela Mann rounds out the album with an updated soulful version of “Alright.”



I Got Out track list:

1.Step In The Name

2.We Overcome

3.Oh How I Love Jesus

4.Favor & Mercy

5.Such A Time As This

6.I Got Out

7.Beautiful Savior (feat: Tasha Page Lockhart)

8.Over Me

9.Alright (feat: Tamela Mann) 2017 version

10.You’re Gonna Live Again (Bella’s Song)

11.Bryan Popin Talkbox Intro (Deluxe Edition)

12.I Can Make It (Remix 1) (Deluxe Edition)

13.I Can Make It (Remix 2) (Deluxe Edition)

14.I Can Make It (Remix 3) (Deluxe Edition)

15.I Got Out (Remix 1) (Deluxe Edition)

16.I Got Out (Remix 2) (Deluxe Edition)