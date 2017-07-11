Bryan Popin Wants Fans To Show Him Their Moves

Little Boy Wonder Music and Flaydo Music are giving fans the chance to enter-TO-win prize packages when they submit a lip sync video or dance video to Gospel’s rising star, Bryan Popin’s #IGotOutChallenge.

To enter, fans submit their entry to Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, or Musical.ly using the hashtag, #IGotOutChallenge and tag @BryanPopin. The #IGotOutChallenge entry period begins at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET Tuesday, July 11, 2017 and ends at 8:00 a.m. ET Saturday, August 22, 2017. Winners are chosen from entries, to receive a Bryan Popin prize pack. Prizes include cash gift cards, autographed I Got Out albums, front row seats at the next Popin concert in their area, merchandise and more. Eligible entries will be judged by Little Boy Wonder Music and Flaydo Music. The judges will evaluate the eligible entries on the basis of social “likes”, creativity, and performance. For complete #IGotOutChallenge contest details, visit BryanPopin.com

Popin’s highly-anticipated new album I Got Out will be available July 21, 2017. The 16-track deluxe edition is available for pre-sale on all digital music outlets including iTunes GooglePlay and Amazon Music

With his sophomore release, I Got Out, the classically trained pianist turned Gospel singer releases a body of work that took almost three years to complete. I Got Out isn’t merely a title for this new musical offering, it also serves as the project’s prophetic theme that Popin hopes will connect with and encourage every listener.

The title cut and radio single “I Got Out” is a swingy congregational anthem with a contemporary edge. It features production from super-producer AyRon Lewis (Kirk Franklin, James Fortune, Bishop Paul Morton Jr.). The chart climber continues to move up, this week at No. 7 on Billboard’s Gospel radio chart. Watch the “I Got Out” lyric video below.



[embedded content]

I Got Out features top-notch collaborations with two of today’s most renowned gospel voices. BET Sunday Best winner Tasha Page-Lockhart joins Popin on “Beautiful Savior,” an audacious cut with a sound that goes beyond the genre. Gospel music and television superstar Tamela Mann rounds out the album with an updated soulful version of “Alright.”