C3 Live Releases ‘Love So Wild’

House Red Music is set to release Love So Wild, the new live worship album from C3 Live. On September 29, the thirteen song worship album, distributed by New Day Christian Distributors, will be available at all digital outlets and Christian bookstores.

Produced by Luke Munns (former Hillsong United drummer/Hillsong producer), Love So Wild offers listeners an opportunity to experience the life-giving transformative worship fostered at C3 Church San Diego. Recorded at a special night of worship in San Diego, the album features various C3 worship leaders and musicians including a string quartet and a harpist.

The high energy modern worship album introduces new original worship songs penned by members of the San Diego-based worship team. “Bring Me Back To Life,” the album’s lead single co-written with Mia Fieldes (Fearless, Christ Is Risen), is quickly gaining traction at Spotify after releasing in August.

“Music is unique in its ability to bypass the senses and minister to people in ways words cannot always do,” says C3 Worship Pastor, Andrew Bennett. “Praise and worship helps us to fulfill the mission of our worship team to create an environment where people can experience the life transforming presence and power of God.”

C3 Church San Diego, part of the C3 Global Movement, was planted by pastors Jurgen & Leanne Matthesius in 2005. Australian worship pastor, Andrew Bennett, joined the Matthesius family on their church plant adventure to establish the worship team. Upon arriving in the U.S., Bennett gathered a small group of dreamers, musicians and singers at a car detailing garage in downtown San Diego for what would be the first rehearsal of C3 San Diego’s worship team. Four weeks later, the team led worship for C3 San Diego’s first worship service.