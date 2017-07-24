Caleb + Kelsey Release Mashup of ‘Oceans’ and ‘You Make Me Brave’

Caleb and Kelsey Grimm, known on their Facebook page simply as Caleb + Kelsey, recently released a mashup of the worship songs “Oceans” and “You Make Me Brave.” The song, which is available on iTunes and Spotify, quickly climbed to #1 on iTunes’ Christian/Gospel charts within 24 hours of its release. The video reached over one million views in the same amount of time.

“These songs just go together so well.” Caleb wrote about the mashup on Instagram. “The divine is an ocean of love and mystery, and these songs capture a glimpse of that so well.”

Kelsey wrote, “My hope is that this new mashup will encourage you today. My prayer is that you would know your worth and seek to know your Creator. These two songs mean so much to me. I hope they do to you too.”



[embedded content]

Caleb and Kelsey have released a number of covers together (check out their YouTube channel here), ranging from “I’ll Be There For You” from the 90’s hit sitcom Friends to Charlie Puth’s “One Call Away” to “Tale As Old As Time” from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

One of the founding members of four-man pop phenomenon Anthem Lights, Caleb is no stranger to making cover songs. The band’s latest release, Hymns, contains covers of age-old hymns such as “I Need Thee Every Hour,” “It Is Well With My Soul,” and “I’ll Fly Away” as well as a few newer songs such as “Good Good Father.”