Cameron James Releases Debut Single ‘Beside You’

After recently signing to DREAM Records, Cameron James is proud to release her debut single “Beside You”. Cowritten and produced by Joshua Silverberg (Jordan Feliz, Capitol Kings, Jesus Culture), this brilliant song carries a powerful message of encouragement and heavenly backup. It’s about a love that never leaves or forsakes you. The super catchy melodies mixed with the infectious pop production confirms that Cameron is part of a new wave of artists pushing the envelope of excellence in the industry. “Beside You” has seen early success in the Billboard Hot AC / CHR format.

“This song was written after weathering a heartbreaking storm where our daughter was diagnosed with an ultra rare disease called Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS). I felt attacked on all sides with the enemy closing in … but the King of Kings spoke peace to that storm. I will never forget the comfort and provision we received, so I decided to write a song that would encourage and remind others that they are not alone, just like we were not alone. That “all of heaven is right there behind you.” – Cameron James



To download her new single on iTunes, go here or text “BesideYou” to 51555 and for more information about Cameron James go to: CameronJamesMusicOfficial.com.