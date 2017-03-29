Cana’s Voice Releases First Music Video for ‘All My Reasons Are You’

One of the premiere vocal groups in Christian music, Cana’s Voice, has released their first music video for “All My Reasons Are You.” The upbeat song is from the trio’s current album, This Changes Everything, and was co-written by the album’s producer and Stowtown Records executive, Wayne Haun and multi-award winning songwriter, Joel Lindsay. Scott Godsey, from Godsey & Associates, filmed the music video in Nashville, Tennessee, with lyrics that Today’s Christian Entertainment says, “recognizes that God is the Provider, source of Hope & sole Reason that we exist. He should always be the Reason for everything we do in this life He has given us.” The music video received 50,000 views in the first week and can be viewed HERE.

Cana’s Voice members, Jody McBrayer, TaRanda Greene and Doug Anderson, are currently on tour with Mark Lowry’s “Diapers 2 Depends Tour” through late April. On May 1, the group will perform at the National Day of Prayer dinner gala and will share the stage with Anne Graham Lotz, along with attendees that will include Congressional and Christian leaders. Later that month, Cana’s Voice will perform with the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir in Brooklyn, New York, and will join Dr. David Jeremiah’s Turning Point Alaska Cruise and Dr. Charles Stanley In Touch Ministries Alaska Cruise in July.



[embedded content]

Cana’s Voice music spans a broad range of genres within the Christian industry, and they have just been honored with a nomination in the New Artist category from the 2017 Singing News Fan Awards Top Ten Nominations. The awards ceremony will take place in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee later this year.

For continued update about Cana’s Voice: www.stowtownrecords.com; www.jodymcbrayer.com; www.tarandamusic.com; www.dougandersonmusic.com.