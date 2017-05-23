Canon and Aaron Cole Collaborate on a Summer Anthem

Released on May 19, the new collaborative single “We Been Here” from Reflection Music Group’s (RMG) Canon and Aaron Cole offers an upbeat anthem to encourage individuals to work hard towards the goals God has set on their hearts. The intense track produced by KDiamondBeats is packed with bravado and lyricism.



Canon offers a synopsis of his tenure through bars like “Been independent, on the ground, underground, been born with a beast mode / Been on the waves since day one / So I’m Lil’ Yachty, plus three boats.” Cole chimes in with rhymes about embracing his faith before it became trendy in lines like, “Really coming for these copycat Christians ashamed of His name ’til Chance gave ’em a chance.”



The emcees attribute their strides in the music business to their dedication and hard work, distinguishing themselves from other newcomers. Both individuals have strong career trajectories, and this single builds the hype and excitement for what’s to come. In November 2016, Canon released his last project titled LCV3, while Aaron Cole, hailed as one of Rapzilla’s Freshman 2016, released his indie debut If I Can Be Honest.



Follow Canon and Aaron Cole on twitter for the latest news, and listen to “We Been Here” below.



[embedded content]