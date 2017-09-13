Canon Announces New Tour

On September 7, Reflection Music Group (RMG) artist Canon announced a new tour teaming up with label mate Deraj and youngster Aaron Cole.

Sessions Tour ’17 will visit at least 10 cities during the months of October and November. You can view the details of this tour, including specific tour stops, here. Tour dates, times, and cities are subject to change.



Check out the promotional poster below:





Canon released a single titled “We Been Here” featuring Aaron Cole during the summer. Deraj is set to release his Goodish EP on September 15. Aaron Cole is working on new music as well as being featured on several singles from the summer.



Follow Canon on Twitter to remain informed about the tour and new music arriving soon.

