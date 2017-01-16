CANON Releases New Single

No longer a rookie, 8-year CHH veteran CANON released his latest single titled “Fighters” on Friday, January 13. The way CANON takes his art seriously is quite evident within the self-produced single and as a talented wordsmith with his label, Reflection Music Group (RMG), always in his corner as one of the most vocal supporters. Released from the trap music trend, the “boom-bap” vibe is pleasing to the listener’s ears as 2017 begins.

CANON had this to say about the record: “The only thing that can truly limit a fighter is the ring around him. Fighters are always pushing their limitations, their styles, their opponents, and, in some cases, their agenda. I’m just doing my part.”



[embedded content]

“Fighters” can be purchased on iTunes here as a standalone single. CANON’s latest project, LCV3, debuted last November. Even so, CANON hints additional music may be on its way coming soon.