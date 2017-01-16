CANON Releases New Single

No longer a rookie, 8-year CHH veteran CANON released his latest single titled “Fighters” on Friday, January 13. The way CANON takes his art seriously is quite evident within the self-produced single and as a talented wordsmith with his label, Reflection Music Group (RMG), always in his corner as one of the most vocal supporters. Released from the trap music trend, the “boom-bap” vibe is pleasing to the listener’s ears as 2017 begins.
CANON had this to say about the record: “The only thing that can truly limit a fighter is the ring around him. Fighters are always pushing their limitations, their styles, their opponents, and, in some cases, their agenda. I’m just doing my part.”
“Fighters” can be purchased on iTunes here as a standalone single. CANON’s latest project, LCV3, debuted last November. Even so, CANON hints additional music may be on its way coming soon.