Carmen Justice Premieres Second Single

Carmen Justice, formally of One Girl Nation, has released her follow-up single to “Flaming Arrows,” the debut single that launched Carmen’s solo career, and has selected NewReleaseToday to premiere the music video. “Red & Yellow Black & White” is available now on all digital outlets.

Carmen and GabeReal wrote the song along with David Thulin and Jonathan Thulin. David Thulin, who has produced music for including DJ Kirk and Beckah Shae, produced the song creating a powerful anthem of unity.

“There is so much happening in the world right now that could be solved in an instant if we would learn to just embrace each other with love,” explains Carmen. “We are living in a time that it has become acceptable to tear each other apart and box people into categories based on the color of their skin. As Christians, we are called[…]