Carmen Justice Unveils ‘Flaming Arrows (David Thulin Remix)’

Earlier this year, Carmen Justice dropped her first solo track “Flaming Arrows” since 1 Girl Nation parted ways last fall. Today, the pop/alternative artist is revealing “Flaming Arrows (David Thulin Remix)” an exclusive version of the hit single produced by Thulin, who has worked with major artists including Francesca Battistelli, Natalie Grant and Colton Dixon.

RELATED: New Release Today Premieres Carmen Justice’s New Video For ‘Flaming Arrows’

Carmen describes the track as “funky fresh and has a super synth bass that will make you want to put your dancing shoes on!” The remix version is available on digital platforms worldwide.



Carmen wrote the pop/alternative song from a place of uncertainty and doubt just days after 1 Girl Nation split. This allowed her the creative freedom to explore new sounds and a stylistic tone that is genuine to her artistry while exploring the raw and vulnerable emotions Carmen felt during a time of peers expressing doubt about her career, extreme financial uncertainty and still dealing with past broken relationships.



[embedded content]



“Flaming Arrows” is the first single of many to come as Carmen prepares to unveil an EP later this year. Carmen’s hope is to empower listeners to overcome their fears and love those around them.



For more information on Carmen Justice and “Flaming Arrows (David Thulin Remix)” please visit www.carmenjusticeofficial.com.