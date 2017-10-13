Carmen Justice Unveils Solo EP ‘Against The Odds’

Carmen Justice has been dropping singles for the past year revealing her new sound as a solo artist leaving fans anxious for more, and today the pop/alternative artist is unveiling her debut solo EP Against The Odds available for purchase worldwide via iTunes, Amazon, google and Spotify.

The energetic and dynamic album is produced by David Thulin, Dan Macal, Keithon Stribling and Chris Mackey, mixed by Jake Hartsfield and Matt Arcaini and mastered by Dan Shike.



With a theme of unity, love, fear, honesty and ambition, all of the songs featured on Against the Odds have a universal message of fighting the right fights.



“Over the last year, I’ve learned more than I ever have– about myself, about God, about life…and these songs are the result of my learning,” shares Carmen. “I poured my heart into these songs and hope that everybody who listens will feel empowered to chase their dreams and know that they aren’t alone in their struggles. With the horrible tragedies taking place in the world today, and turmoil within our own lives, fear is the natural immediate response. But LOVE Is always greater than fear. From songs about my faith, like ‘Ambassador in Chains’, to songs about love, like ‘Vow to You’, I hope listeners feel like they know my story better, and more importantly, know God better.”



[embedded content]



The latest single from the seven-track project is the title track, which is impacting Hot AC/CHR stations across the country starting October 27.



In March of 2018, Carmen will be touring South America performing the songs from Against The Odds. Tour dates to be announced soon. For more information on Carmen, please visit www.carmenjusticeofficial.com.



Against the Odds Track listing:

“Against the Odds”

“Ambassador in Chains (feat. Steven Malcolm)”

“Vow to You”

“Flaming Arrows”

“Red & Yellow, Black & White (feat. GabeReal)”

“These Four Walls”

“The Other Side”