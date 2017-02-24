Carrollton Releases Cover Video of Pop Hit ‘Scars To Your Beautiful’

Carrollton released a new cover video today with a beautiful rendition of “Scars to Your Beautiful,” a song with a powerful message of self-worth. “Scars to Your Beautiful” was originally written and recorded by Canadian pop artist Alessia Cara who wrote the inspiring song based on her own experience with hair loss and bullying in high school.

The song’s chorus proclaims “There’s a hope that’s waiting for you in the dark. You should know you’re beautiful just the way you are and you don’t have to change a thing, the world can change its heart. No scars to your beautiful, we’re stars and we’re beautiful.”



[embedded content]

“As husbands and fathers we love what this song says,” Carrollton wrote on their Facebook page. “We think it’s a message that is so relevant to today. We hope you take a moment to give it a listen.”

A four-member band that features a unique blend of worship meets Christian contemporary, Carrollton has released two EPs through record label Centricity: Breathe In Deep in February of 2014 followed by Sunlight and Shadows in fall of 2015. Carrollton will head out on their headlining Tell Me Tour next week with John Tibbs. Follow them on social media here to keep up with them throughout the tour and find a show near you by visiting their website here.